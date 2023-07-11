Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani

Here are the unknown facts and details about the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani who has no connection with Bollywood
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Disha

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one such name that has grabbed the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling and her great fashion, the actress has less to be seen as in acting but whatever she has done has managed pulled the attention of the fans all over and has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans.

We have seen and loved the actress in her movies and today let us know more about her parents Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani, we get to see less of the parents of the actress Disha Patani, and the details about her parents will make you feel proud.

Talking about her father Jagdish Singh Patani is Ex Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Social worker we have seen few pictures of his that were floating all over the internet, he is known for his immense contribution at the police service, on the other hand her mother name is Padma Patani.

Disha Patani's mother, Padma Patani went viral once all over, we have seen pictures often getting with the actress, her mother Padma Patani is a health inspector. The lovely couple Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani have completed 33 years of togetherness and the sister of the actress Disha Patani, Khushboo Patani is also in the army.

Also read- Must read! Meet Zeenat Aman's son Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan

We have also seen pictures of Khushboo in the army uniform making her family proud, what are your views on the beautiful family of the actress Disha Patani, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Disha Patani will be next seen in the movie Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Aww! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s birthday party glimpses are here

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI HOT DISHA PATANI FANS DISHA PATANI SEXY DISHA PATANI FAMILY Jagdish Singh Patani Padma Patani Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura’s power-packed performances at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ cannot be missed!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Raghav tells Viaan that Kathaa will return to him
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one such name that has grabbed the attention of the fans over the time with her...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Tara questions why Kunal and Vandana don't get married, making them awkward
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Zeenat
Must Read! Zeenat Aman gets an operation for her eye condition Ptosis says “it is the result of an injury I suffered…”
ZAHAAN
Must read! Meet Zeenat Aman's son Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan
Mukesh ambani
OMG! Police officer’s son sent Mukesh Ambani death threats via email ID created in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s birthday party glimpses are here
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor to have his biggest ever release in USA with Animal releasing in more than 888 screens