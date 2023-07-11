Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one such name that has grabbed the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling and her great fashion, the actress has less to be seen as in acting but whatever she has done has managed pulled the attention of the fans all over and has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans.

We have seen and loved the actress in her movies and today let us know more about her parents Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani, we get to see less of the parents of the actress Disha Patani, and the details about her parents will make you feel proud.

Talking about her father Jagdish Singh Patani is Ex Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Social worker we have seen few pictures of his that were floating all over the internet, he is known for his immense contribution at the police service, on the other hand her mother name is Padma Patani.

Disha Patani's mother, Padma Patani went viral once all over, we have seen pictures often getting with the actress, her mother Padma Patani is a health inspector. The lovely couple Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani have completed 33 years of togetherness and the sister of the actress Disha Patani, Khushboo Patani is also in the army.

We have also seen pictures of Khushboo in the army uniform making her family proud, what are your views on the beautiful family of the actress Disha Patani, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Disha Patani will be next seen in the movie Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra.

