Wow! Meet the villain of Fighter, the actor you have seen in this ott series earlier

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is creating a strong buzz all over much before the trailer was out, the movie that has great names like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar ios directed by Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand. Recently the trailer of the movie was out and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

The trailer is getting a lot of love for the great vision of the filmmaker Siddharth Anand and for some great dialogues coming from every actor in terms of patriotism. The movie is also an anticipated one because it is based on the concept of aerial action which is new for our county. Another name that has grabbed the attention of the fans from the trailer is the name of the villain, Rishabh Sawhney, yes you heard right actor Rishabh Sawhney is the main villain glimpses of whom you have seen in the trailer, well with his very less time in the trailer he has managed to grab the attention of the fans all over.

Rishabh Sawhney started off in the industry as a model, and he has walked the ramp for some of the most renowned fashion designers. He marked his acting debut in 2021 with the web show, The Empire, which starred Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor and Drashti Dhami in the lead. Indeed the actor was loved in this series The Empire in his character of Mahmood and it will be exciting to see what different he has to offer with his new movie Fighter and to see him in the negative role in the movie.

Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on this republic day on 25th January.

