Wow! Meet the wife of superstar Vijay Sethupathi Jessy Sethupathi

MUMBAI: Vijay Sethupathi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, the actor who has been contributing in Tamil films is loved not only at the regional level but also at the national level for his art.

We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the superstar Vijay Sethupathi which have indeed given him nationwide recognition.

Over the time we have seen and loved the actor Vijay Sethupathi and today let us no more detail about his wife Jessy Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi's wife Jessy Sethupathi was born in Kerala in 1981. She was born into a middle class family and is a member of Kapu caste, she is a devoted Hindu

Jessy Sethupathi completed her school at a Local Private school, and completed her college at Kerala University. Her Education Qualification is Graduate.

Jessy Sethupathi began working as a clerk in a private bank after graduating, before her marriage also she was working in a bank. She left her job after getting married and began to take care of the home, she is a housewife now and she has a very close relationship with her mother Saraswati Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy met on social media in the year 2002. Vijay was in Dubai at that time and she was in India. They met on the Internet and began dating. Vijay Sethupathi eventually returned to India and met her, later in the year 2003 Vijay Sethupathi married Jessey. The couple has two children Surya Sethupathi, and Shreeja Sethupathi

No doubt Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy Sethupathi are less to be seen in public appearances but these pictures prove that they give us major couple goals and we would love to see more of the couple in the upcoming days.

