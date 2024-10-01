Wow! Milap Zaveri to reunite with Vivek Oberoi, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4?

MUMBAI: Being one of the pioneers of sex comedies in Indian cinema, especially Bollywood, 20 years ago, the franchise of Masti (2004) kick started with Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

With two films that followed in the years 2013 and 2016, now, the makers have decided to revive the franchise with a fourth instalment being planned.

While all the installments in the past have been directed by Indra Kumar, we hear that this fourth instalment will be directed by Milap Zaveri. If sources are to be believed, the movie will kick start once the leading ladies are finalized.

A well-placed industry source opened up about Masti 4 being in the pipeline and told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, its true. They are planning to revive the Masti franchise. It is expected to be one of the first of its kind in sex comedies and the makers are keen on wanting to take it ahead. In fact, the script is ready and Milap Zaveri has also come on board as the director.” When asked further about the casting, the source added, “Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are aware of this and they can’t wait to reunite. They last came together for this film, almost seven years ago. But the makers are currently busy looking for the leading ladies and are yet to finalize on the same”.

Further, when questioned as to why the makers have not announced the same, the source revealed that they are waiting for the time and shared, “20 years ago, in April 2004, the first film, Masti released. As it completes twenty years this year, they will be making an announcement on the same day, or they, Indra Kumar and Ashoke Thakeria might look at commencing shoot around the same time.”

Meanwhile, speaking of the cast, while the first instalment of Masti featured an ensemble cast of Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Genelia D’Souza, Amrita Rao, and Tara Sharma, the second instalment Grand Masti had Sonalee Kulkarni, Manjari Fadnis, Karishma Tanna, Mariyam Zakharia, Bruna Abdullah, and Kainaat Arora in lead roles. Great Grand Masti starred Puja Banerjee, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Das, Mishti Chakraborty as the leading ladies.

