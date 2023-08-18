WOW! From motherhood to National Award; Alia Bhatt is in her golden phase right now

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. She is currently in the golden phase of her life professionally as well as personally.
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. While post-pandemic many actors have failed to have a good run at the box office, Alia is the only actress with hits. Not just professionally, from 2022, the actress is also in a great space when it comes to her personal life.

So, today, let’s look at the list of things that prove that Alia is in her golden phase right now...

Hits after pandemic

Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Alia had four theatrical releases, and all of them were hit at the box office. While many male stars have been getting flops, Alia is ruling the big screens.

National Award

Just a couple of days ago, Alia won a National Award for her impeccable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, she truly deserved it.

Hollywood debut

When Hindi film actresses make their Hollywood debut, they hardly have any role to play. But, Alia played a pivotal role in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone which was released on Netflix a few days ago.

Marriage and Motherhood

After being in a relationship for five years, in April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married, and their wedding pictures were simply beautiful. Well, after their wedding, the couple gave the good news that they are expecting their first child, and in November, Raha was born.

So, from motherhood to hits, Alia’s golden phase is going on.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

WOW! From motherhood to National Award; Alia Bhatt is in her golden phase right now
