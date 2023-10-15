Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’

MUMBAI: One of the most devoted actresses of her day is Mrunal Thakur. She has been capturing the hearts of millions of her admirers with her back-to-back performances in hit movies one after the other. She most recently won the SIIMA Awards 2023 for her performance as "Sita" in the movie Sita Ramam as well as Best Actress (Critics) and Best Debut in Telugu Cinema. The actress has since disclosed her current romantic relationship and named the person she is looking for.

Mrunal Thakur is now promoting her new movie, Aankh Micholi, in which Abhimanyu Dassani also has a role. Mrunal would be portrayed as having night blindness in the movie, and her family would be hunting for a suitable spouse for her. In light of this, Mrunal was questioned about her family's search for the perfect match for her when the subject of the movie came up during an interview. She quickly agreed with this and said that her family is putting a lot of pressure on her. She was heard repeating "Koi mile bhi toh" as well, though.

Additionally, Mrunal acknowledged that she is now single and clarified that she is not at all looking for a man. However, the actress mentioned a person she is looking for during the same conversation. She stated that Keanu Reeves is her celebrity crush and continued, "I would love to find him."

For those who don't know, Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor and musician who, among other things, is most recognized for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick. Mrunal had previously spilled the beans about her ex-boyfriend, who dumped her because she was an actor. She continued to get persistently clichéd inquiries about her romantic life despite that, though.

Mrunal spoke candidly about the subject in an interview revealing, “Yes, stereotypes! People usually ask me, “How old are you?”, and when I tell them 30, they're like, “Oh, so now you must be getting married” or “You must be on the verge of getting married” or “What are the wedding plans. So, they come and they ask me, “So by 32, you will have your child?” and I'm like, okay, good night."

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis