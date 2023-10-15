Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’

Mrunal Thakur is now promoting her new movie, Aankh Micholi, in which Abhimanyu Dassani also has a role. Mrunal would be portrayed as having night blindness in the movie, and her family would be hunting for a suitable spouse for her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 20:45
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: One of the most devoted actresses of her day is Mrunal Thakur. She has been capturing the hearts of millions of her admirers with her back-to-back performances in hit movies one after the other. She most recently won the SIIMA Awards 2023 for her performance as "Sita" in the movie Sita Ramam as well as Best Actress (Critics) and Best Debut in Telugu Cinema. The actress has since disclosed her current romantic relationship and named the person she is looking for.

(Also read: Whoa! Mrunal Thakur hikes her fees to a whopping 135% after success of Sita Ramam, THIS is how much she now charges per film)

Mrunal Thakur is now promoting her new movie, Aankh Micholi, in which Abhimanyu Dassani also has a role. Mrunal would be portrayed as having night blindness in the movie, and her family would be hunting for a suitable spouse for her. In light of this, Mrunal was questioned about her family's search for the perfect match for her when the subject of the movie came up during an interview. She quickly agreed with this and said that her family is putting a lot of pressure on her. She was heard repeating "Koi mile bhi toh" as well, though.

Additionally, Mrunal acknowledged that she is now single and clarified that she is not at all looking for a man. However, the actress mentioned a person she is looking for during the same conversation. She stated that Keanu Reeves is her celebrity crush and continued, "I would love to find him."

For those who don't know, Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor and musician who, among other things, is most recognized for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick. Mrunal had previously spilled the beans about her ex-boyfriend, who dumped her because she was an actor. She continued to get persistently clichéd inquiries about her romantic life despite that, though.

Mrunal spoke candidly about the subject in an interview revealing, “Yes, stereotypes! People usually ask me, “How old are you?”, and when I tell them 30, they're like, “Oh, so now you must be getting married” or “You must be on the verge of getting married” or “What are the wedding plans. So, they come and they ask me, “So by 32, you will have your child?” and I'm like, okay, good night."

(Also read: Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Mrunal Thakur Love Sonia Lust Stories 2 JerseyAngad Bedi Neena Gupta Shahid Kapoor Super 30 Hrithik Roshan Sita Ramam Movie News Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’
MUMBAI: One of the most devoted actresses of her day is Mrunal Thakur. She has been capturing the hearts of millions of...
Shocking! From Anushka Sharma’s 17 Kg lehenga to Sridevi's 20 Kg costume; These 5 Bollywood actresses who donned the heaviest outfits
MUMBAI: Bollywood films have always had an impact on the fashion industry. We have heard a bride-to-be sighing over...
Aww! Shahid Kapoor reveals his son Zain was left shocked after watching Jab We Met, read on to know why
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with...
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary opens up about his struggle with Clinical depression, “My friends began to distance themselves…”
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show,  is one of the most popular shows. Actor Akash Choudhary who essays the role of...
Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’
MUMBAI: During the golden era of Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rekha were among the most well-liked celebrity duos....
Electrifying! From Sam Bahadur to Chhava: Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's exciting film lineup for 2023 and 2024
MUMBAI: One of the most gifted young actors working in Bollywood now is Vicky Kaushal, and his upcoming filmography...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Shocking! From Anushka Sharma’s 17 Kg lehenga to Sridevi's 20 Kg costume; These 5 Bollywood actresses who donned the heaviest outfits
Shahid Kapoor
Aww! Shahid Kapoor reveals his son Zain was left shocked after watching Jab We Met, read on to know why
Shatrughan Sinha
Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’
Vicky Kaushal'
Electrifying! From Sam Bahadur to Chhava: Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's exciting film lineup for 2023 and 2024
Konkona Sen Sharma
Amazing! Mumbai Diaries 2 fame actress Konkona Sen Sharma praises OTT for providing actors a platform to shine; Says ‘We’re lucky…’
Selena Gomez
Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says