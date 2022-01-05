Wow! From Mumbai home costing Rs 20 crore to Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 88 lakh, lok at the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s lavish home is no less than a palace
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 10:00
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: One of the most talented crops of actors in contemporary industry Varun Dhawan has a series of projects lined up for the year. He has Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani hitting screens on June 24. Varun also has Amar Kaushik’s paranormal comedy, Bhediya and Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal in the works.

Born into one of the more popular Bollywood families, Varun is not a stranger to luxury. That coupled with the actor's own successful career means that Varun has a series of expensive things that he owns.

The actor owns a plush apartment in Mumbai's Juhu which he bought in 2017. The house has a sprawling living room, mirrored panels on walls and a fully functional gym to allow the actor to get his beast mode on. As per reports, the apartment costs approximately Rs 20 crore

Varun likes his rides. The SOTY actor owns a Royal Enfield bike that ranges between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh. The actor's dapper ride is acustom olive green painted Royal Enfield Bullet 500 that sports a unit construction engine. It is powered by a 499cc engine.

The actor's 350d variant of the flagship SUV from Mercedes-Benz is worth Rs 88 lakhs. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine, and produces a maximum power of 255bhp and a peak torque of 620Nm. It can go from 0-100 in 7.8 seconds.

Varun owns a Polaris Sportsman 850, which is powered by an 850cc twin-cylinder EFI engine that generates 78hp of power.

The Bhediya actor also owns an Audi, Q7 worth ₹85 lakhs. This powerful SUV is equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine that generates 240bhp of power and 550Nm torque.

