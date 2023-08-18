WOW! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Sardar Udham and others win top honours

Finally today, 69th National Awards 2023 have been announced. Check out the list of the winners below...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 18:09
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: This morning, we came to know 69th National Awards 2023 will be announced today. The awards that are announced today are for the films that were certified in 2021. Finally, the awards were announced, and as expected many famous Indian celebs have won the top honours.

Check out the list of the winners below...

Best Feature Film Hindi

Sardar Udham

Special Jury Award

Shershaah

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

RRR

Best Actor

Pushpa – Allu Arjun

Best Actress

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Alia Bhatt

Mimi – Kriti Sanon

Best Supporting Actor

Pankaj Tripathi – Mimi

Best Supporting Actress

Pallavi Joshi – The Kashmir Files

Best Cinematography

Sardar Udham

Best Screenplay (Adapted)

Gangubai Kathiwadi – Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Best Music Direction

Pushpa – Devi Sri Prasad

RRR (Background) – MM Keeravani

Best Editing

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Choreography

RRR – Prem Rakshith

Best Stunt Choreographer

RRR – King Soloman

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Feature Film On National Integration

The Kashmir Files

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

National Film Awards 2023 69th National Film Awards National Film Awards RRR PUSHPA Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt Movie News TellyChakkar
