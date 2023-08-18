WOW! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Sardar Udham and others win top honours
MUMBAI: This morning, we came to know 69th National Awards 2023 will be announced today. The awards that are announced today are for the films that were certified in 2021. Finally, the awards were announced, and as expected many famous Indian celebs have won the top honours.
Check out the list of the winners below...
Best Feature Film Hindi
Sardar Udham
Special Jury Award
Shershaah
Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer shows a drop, but still collects in double digits
Best Feature Film
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
RRR
Best Actor
Pushpa – Allu Arjun
Best Actress
Gangubai Kathiawadi – Alia Bhatt
Mimi – Kriti Sanon
Best Supporting Actor
Pankaj Tripathi – Mimi
Best Supporting Actress
Pallavi Joshi – The Kashmir Files
Best Cinematography
Sardar Udham
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Gangubai Kathiwadi – Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Best Music Direction
Pushpa – Devi Sri Prasad
RRR (Background) – MM Keeravani
Best Editing
Gangubai Kathiawadi – Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Best Choreography
RRR – Prem Rakshith
Best Stunt Choreographer
RRR – King Soloman
Also Read: Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honours
Nargis Dutt Award For Best Feature Film On National Integration
The Kashmir Files
For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Comments
Add new comment