Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband

MUMBAI : Actress Neha Dhupia is indeed one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, with her acting projects she has created a solid fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actress.Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are indeed one of the most loved couples we have in Bollywood, we have seen many times this couple giving us major couple goals and grabbing the attention of the fans.Today this couple completes 5 years of togetherness, yes the couple who got married on 10th May 2018 celebrates 5 years of marriage, and the actress took her instagram handle and dropped some special pictures wishing her dear husband Angad Bedi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

She took to her instagram and wrote, "happy anniversary my love … … here's to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together … here's to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing … and most importantly here's to keeping it real … half a decade to …"Indeed these pictures of the actress Neha Dhupia with her husband Angad Bedi are defining nothing but love and companionship, they both never fail to impress fans and share some couple goals.What are your views on these pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, do share in the comment section below.For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar