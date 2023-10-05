Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband

These pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi dropped by the actress defines love and companionship
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 14:32
movie_image: 
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

MUMBAI : Actress Neha Dhupia is indeed one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, with her acting projects she has created a solid fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actress.Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are indeed one of the most loved couples we have in Bollywood, we have seen many times this couple giving us major couple goals and grabbing the attention of the fans.Today this couple completes 5 years of togetherness, yes the couple who got married on 10th May 2018 celebrates 5 years of marriage, and the actress took her instagram handle and dropped some special pictures wishing her dear husband Angad Bedi.ALSO READ – Sexy! Here are times actress Pooja Bhalekar raised temperature with her hot looks Have a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 She took to her instagram and wrote, “happy anniversary my love … … here’s to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together … here’s to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing … and most importantly here’s to keeping it real … half a decade to  …”Indeed these pictures of the actress Neha Dhupia with her husband Angad Bedi are defining nothing but love and companionship, they both never fail to impress fans and share some couple goals.What are your views on these pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, do share in the comment section below.For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellychakkarALSO READ – What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...” 

Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE Anniversary Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 14:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragic! Sai consoles Virat and assures him of Pakhi’s return
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
MUMBAI :  The much-awaited trailer of Adipurush was launched yesterday with a lot of fanfare. The movie stars Prabhas,...
EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza on bagging Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein: This happened very last minute and I'm very excited to be a part of this show
MUMBAI :  Shireen Mirza is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Jasleen raises her hand at Seerat in front of everyone!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband
MUMBAI : Actress Neha Dhupia is indeed one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, with her acting projects she has...
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma indulge in a FIGHT and the reason is quite relatable
MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are Telly world's most popular couple.The duo was seen together in Star Plus'...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Madhur Bhandarkar
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”
Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh
Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh to share screen in an upcoming project?
Pooja Bhalekar
Sexy! Here are times actress Pooja Bhalekar raised temperature with her hot looks
Janhvi Kapoor
Trolled! From 'Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll' to 'nepotism at its peak'; netizens have mixed reactions to the actress' casting in Ulajh