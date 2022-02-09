WOW! Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini celebrate five years of togetherness, the actor shared a lovely note on his anniversary

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been very active on social media where he regularly shares pictures and videos with his family. Today marks his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife Rukmini Sahay as the couple had tied the knot on February 9, 2017, and had a grand wedding ceremony. The actor took to his social media account where he shared a lovely post for his wife on the occasion of his wedding anniversary.

Taking to his social media handle, Neil shared some beautiful wedding pictures with his wife. He captioned the post as Happy 5th Anniversary to you my love. @rukminineilmukesh Cannot even begin to tell you how blessed I feel to have you as my life partner. God was kind to me to make you mine. I pray on this day that you be mine forever and for always. Thank you for giving me Nurvi. I love you the most.

Check out the post here:

The couple was blessed with an adorable daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh on September 20, 2018.

The post was soon liked by his fans and they started congratulating the actor for achieving the milestone. A user wrote, So sweet be blessed bro may your love flourish and lots of love for my Nurvi. One another fan took to his social media handle and said, ConGraTuLaTionS Waheguru Ji Mehar Banai Rakhan Hamesha Happy Anniversary Dear PuttrUZ neilnitinmukesh @rukminineilmukesh In Joy En'Joy Every Moment of Your Lives Together Now'and forEVER' #nsmasson #elfludhiana. While one another user wrote, Pretty woman with the handsomest guy on earth. Rabb ne bana di jodi. Happy 5th anniversary Neil.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil was last seen in a movie like Saaho where he shared the screen with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in the movie Firkkie which has been delayed due to Covid.

