Wow! Neo-Noir Comic Tragedy ‘Risky Romeo’ to star Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda

Risky Romeo which is going to be a Neo-Noir Comic Tragedy will be starring Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda, written and will be directed by Abir Sengupta. Filming to start this winter.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Neo-Noir

MUMBAI: Risky Romeo which will be based on Neo-Noir Comic tragedy, with some dark humour, outlandish character and witty sense to star Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is written by Abir Sengupta who will also be directing the movie along with producing it with his business partner Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

Abir Sengupta had previously directed the Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani and produced Mrs. Undercover which starred Radhika Apte. As per reports the movie will be based on a modern day existential crisis. It will be exciting to see how Abir will bring out the neo noir comedy genre with dark humor and fun, the expectations will be high from the makers and the theme and genre surely has the one which can win many hearts and entertain the audience.

Also read – OMG! Kriti Kharbanda reveals about finding a hidden camera inside her room, more actresses speak up about the same

Sunny Singh, has said that he has not played such a role before and it is quite thrilling  and exciting for him to play this role. He also added that he liked the vision of the director for the character and is ready to transform into the character for what it costs, he likes the differential vision of Abir and he is looking forward to it. Also it is the first time when both Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda will be collaborating and both are looking forward to it as well.

Sunny Singh will be seen next in ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sanjay Dutt. He was recently seen in Adipurush which didn’t do well in the box office due to poor making of the film and because of all the controversies around it.

On the other hand Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Nitham Oru Vaanam or Vaan which is a Tamil movie and was also seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey. Her role is also going to be exciting and Kriti Kharbanda will also be someone to watch out for in the movie.

The film will be starting its shoot in winter and released their announcement poster today which was shared by the actors and makers.

Comment below how excited you are for the upcoming movie

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read – Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Kushi, The Freelancer and more

 


 

RISKY ROMEO Sunny Singh Kriti Kharbanda Abir Sengupta Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in her denim on denim look
MUMBAI:  Sakshi Malik is popularly known for her appearance in 2018 Kartik Aaryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and...
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s Track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Trolled! “Why is she acting like Disha Patani” netizens troll actress Mouni Roy in this new video
MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, with her beautiful acting...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Sad! Rajesh fails to find the money, lies to Vandana
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Bapodra’s MLA celebration takes a sad turn
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Sad! Veer comes to know about Amrita’s incident
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
SAKSHI MALIK
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in her denim on denim look
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAKSHI MALIK
Hot! Sakshi Malik flaunts her hotness in her denim on denim look
Mouni Roy
Trolled! “Why is she acting like Disha Patani” netizens troll actress Mouni Roy in this new video
Ameesha Patel
WOAH! Price of Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel’s most expensive bag will leave you SHOCKED
AAMIR KHAN
Must Read! Aamir Khan blocks Christmas 2024, netizens are saying ‘hope it is not a remake’
Malaika Arora
Wow! Malaika Arora shares delightful pictures from her Onam celebrations with family, netizens ask, “where is Arjun?”
Ayushmann Khurrana
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”