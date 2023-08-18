Wow! Neo-Noir Comic Tragedy ‘Risky Romeo’ to star Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda

MUMBAI: Risky Romeo which will be based on Neo-Noir Comic tragedy, with some dark humour, outlandish character and witty sense to star Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is written by Abir Sengupta who will also be directing the movie along with producing it with his business partner Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

Abir Sengupta had previously directed the Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani and produced Mrs. Undercover which starred Radhika Apte. As per reports the movie will be based on a modern day existential crisis. It will be exciting to see how Abir will bring out the neo noir comedy genre with dark humor and fun, the expectations will be high from the makers and the theme and genre surely has the one which can win many hearts and entertain the audience.

Sunny Singh, has said that he has not played such a role before and it is quite thrilling and exciting for him to play this role. He also added that he liked the vision of the director for the character and is ready to transform into the character for what it costs, he likes the differential vision of Abir and he is looking forward to it. Also it is the first time when both Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda will be collaborating and both are looking forward to it as well.

Sunny Singh will be seen next in ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sanjay Dutt. He was recently seen in Adipurush which didn’t do well in the box office due to poor making of the film and because of all the controversies around it.

On the other hand Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Nitham Oru Vaanam or Vaan which is a Tamil movie and was also seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey. Her role is also going to be exciting and Kriti Kharbanda will also be someone to watch out for in the movie.

The film will be starting its shoot in winter and released their announcement poster today which was shared by the actors and makers.

