WOW! Netizens love What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”

The track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released, and it is being loved by the netizens. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 19:44
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: After the romantic track Tum Kya Mile, now the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have released the new song of the film titled What Jhumka. The song is composed by Pritam and as the hook phrase has been taken from an old song, the original composer Madan Mohan has also been credited by the makers.

The track features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and both the actors have done an amazing job in the track. Also, it is a song that has the perfect Karan Johar flavour in it, and netizens are very impressed with it.

A netizen commented, “Waoo amazing song .... Karan sir is best.” Another Instagram user called it, “BANGER.” One more netizen commented, “Love it … love it … love it the new party anthem.” Check out the comments below...

What Jhumka is a full-on entertaining track, and it is surely going to become a chartbuster just like the film’s first song Tum Kya Mile. Karan Johar’s movies always have amazing songs, and that is something we expected from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well.

We are sure after Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, the audiences now can’t wait for the other songs of the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a gap of seven years. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. RRKPK will hit the big screens on 28th July 2023, and it is one of the most awaited films of the year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

