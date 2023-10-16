Wow! Netizens praises actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp, says, "her walk is better than many other actresses"

Have a look at the ramp walk of the actress Ananya Pandey that has grabbed the attention of the fans, she is is getting a big thumbs up from the fans
Ananya

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her charm and cuteness, she is known not only for her movies contribution but also for her sizzling style and fashion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well there is a video going viral all over the internet where we see the actress Ananya Pandey walking the ramp, indeed the actress is looking super hot in her outfit and she has managed to make head turns with her looks and her sizzling walk at the ramp. Well the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her walk and her confidence. Here are the comments. 

As we see many are saying she has a good walk as a model, also few said she has grace and confidence, there are few that are saying she should have been model and not actress. Many are praising her and saying her walk is much better than walks of many B Town actresses.

Well these are comments coming for the actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp, what are your views on these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

