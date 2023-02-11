Wow! This new video of mom Kareena Kapoor with her son Jeh will definitely make your day

There is a video floating all over the internet where we see mother Kareena Kapoor is having some beautiful time with her son Jeh, these moment definitely will bring a smile on your face, check out the video
MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and popular actresses in the Indian cinema, over the time with her sizzling looks, some great work on screen, she has created a solid mark in the heart and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the upcoming posts, pictures and the movies of the actress.

We have often seen the Khan family including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Jeh getting spotted at different places around the city and grabbing the attention of the fans, they indeed give some major family goals, having said that this new video of Kareena Kapoor with her younger son Jeh is getting viral all over the internet and ruling the hearts of millions.

In this video we can see actress Kareena Kapoor is having some cute moments with her son Jeh, definitely this is the cutest video floating on the Internet today. This definitely defines a mother and son goals and defines nothing but love.

Indeed it is it always a treat to watch Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh over the time and we shall look forward to see many such cute moments coming from the side of this beautiful family.

What are your views on this video, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the professional friend actress Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Singham 3, and The Buckingham Murders.

