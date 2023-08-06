Wow! Newly married Sonnalli Seygall spills the beans on her hush hush wedding to Ashesh Sajnani, says “It’s what both our mothers wanted”

MUMBAI :Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The gorgeous actress is finally a married woman! She tied the knot with her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani and looked stunning in a light pink embroidered saree with spectacular jewelry to add to her bridal look.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress has now opened up about her hush hush wedding. She told an entertainment portal, “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”



Speaking of her upcoming wedding reception, a source close to the development added, “It is an intimate wedding with only their close friends and family members by her side. The reception is going to be star studded as well. Her Pyaar ka Punchnama actors will be present at the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan.”

Seygall’s mehndi took place at her residence and actors like Sahil Salathia, Karan V Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Rohan Gandotra among others were present.

The news of Sonnalli and Ashesh dating surfaced last year in December.

Credit-HindustanTimes