Wow! Newly wedded Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi after marriage

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married now! Post the registry, the couple made their first appearance, holding each other close.

For the big day, Ira chose a blue and off-white lehenga, complete with traditional jewellery. Nupur opted for a blue sherwani. The duo posed with their families after the registry. Check out the video here:

The couple got engaged in September last year in Italy. Two months later, they hosted an intimate engagement party that was attended by family and close friends, including Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding festivities were recently kicked off in Mumbai. According to sources, Aamir personally made calls to his friends and peers in B-town to grace the wedding and bless the couple.

“Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur,” added a source.

Nupur, a fitness coach, is known for his role in the fitness transformations of Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. The couple first crossed paths during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was guiding Aamir’s fitness journey, and Ira, his daughter, was staying with her father.

At the wedding, one could see Aamir Khan’s ex-wives – Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao – overseeing the preparations. About the wedding, a source had earlier told News18, “The Khan family is elated as they’re going to start the new year with a bang. Following the wedding, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.”

Credits - News 18






