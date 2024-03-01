Wow! Newly wedded Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi after marriage

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married now! Post the registry, the couple made their first appearance, holding each other close. For the big day, Ira chose a blue and off-white lehenga, complete with traditional jewellery.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 23:10
movie_image: 
Ira

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married now! Post the registry, the couple made their first appearance, holding each other close. 

Also read -Heartwarming! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Extend Warm Welcome to Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding

For the big day, Ira chose a blue and off-white lehenga, complete with traditional jewellery. Nupur opted for a blue sherwani. The duo posed with their families after the registry. Check out the video here:

The couple got engaged in September last year in Italy. Two months later, they hosted an intimate engagement party that was attended by family and close friends, including Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding festivities were recently kicked off in Mumbai. According to sources, Aamir personally made calls to his friends and peers in B-town to grace the wedding and bless the couple. 

“Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur,” added a source. 

Nupur, a fitness coach, is known for his role in the fitness transformations of Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. The couple first crossed paths during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was guiding Aamir’s fitness journey, and Ira, his daughter, was staying with her father. 

Also read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage

 

At the wedding, one could see Aamir Khan’s ex-wives – Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao – overseeing the preparations. About the wedding, a source had earlier told News18, “The Khan family is elated as they’re going to start the new year with a bang. Following the wedding, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18 


    
 

Aamir Khan Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan Reena Dutta Kiran Rao Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 23:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Newly wedded Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi after marriage
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married now! Post the registry, the couple made their...
Aww! This video beautifully defines the bond of father Aamir Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, take a look
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan was an emotional father as he welcomed his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his baraat at the wedding...
Wow! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Wedding Festivities Kick Off with Vibrant Baraat and Haldi Ceremony
MUMBAI: A momentous event is on the horizon in Bollywood as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, prepares...
Heartwarming! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Extend Warm Welcome to Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
MUMBAI: In a momentous event slated for January 3, Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir...
Jhanak: OMG! Jhanak falls from the stairs, Anirudh raises his voice at Arshi
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhanak: OMG! Srishti connects the dots about Jhanak's marriage with Anirudh
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Ira
Wow! Newly wedded Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi after marriage
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir
Aww! This video beautifully defines the bond of father Aamir Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, take a look
Aamir
Wow! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Wedding Festivities Kick Off with Vibrant Baraat and Haldi Ceremony
Aamir
Heartwarming! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Extend Warm Welcome to Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
Sshura Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sshura Khan expresses love for her husband Arbaaz Khan in a HEARTFELT Instagram post; Says ‘Me and mine’
Salman Khan
Wow! Salman Khan and Kabir Khan Set to Reunite for 'Babbar Sher': Fans Ecstatic Over the Potential Fourth Collaboration
Nupur
Strange! Nupur Shikhare seen jogging before his wedding, deets inside