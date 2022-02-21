Wow! Newlywed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted for the first time with family after their wedding

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar exchanged wedding vows with long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19, with close friends, family, and several members from the industry in attendance, at Khandala. Farhan was spotted with his family for the first time after his wedding, along with Honey Irani and other members.

Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem, and Hrithik Roshan among others, had attended the wedding. In a video that went viral from the wedding function, Farhan and Shibani are seen dancing to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Shibani took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a glimpse of her heels for the wedding day, with the caption, “Let’s do this.”

Earlier, Farhan’s father and veteran writer Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding. The lyricist-writer said that the ceremony would be a simple affair due to the pandemic.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for around four years. After keeping their relationship a secret for a while, they made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo of Farhan’s name on her neck on her birthday.

