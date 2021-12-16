Wow! Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal get Range Rover, diamond necklace as wedding gifts from these B-town celebs, READ

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a private affair with few Bollywood celebs in attendance. The couple’s wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Although very close friends to the couple from the industry could witness the event, other actors made sure to offer their well-wishes in the form of presents.

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are known to be close friends. The 'Dabangg' star is said to have given Katrina Kaif a brand-new Range Rover car worth 3 crore rupees as a wedding present.

Ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who worked with her in multiple films did not attend the wedding in Rajasthan, but however, made sure to express his best wishes by giving her a 2.7 lakh rupee diamond necklace.

Katrina Kaif and ‘Badshah’ actor have worked on a few films. The two are known to be close friends and have been spotted together on numerous occasions. In reality, Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal are considered to be pals. While King Khan was unable to attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding owing to personal obligations, he did present the newlyweds with a 1.5 lakh rupee artwork.

Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood's Greek God, is buddies with both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was given a new BMW G310 R bike worth 3 lakh rupees by the 'Super 30' actor, according to reports.

Alia Bhatt, who was once close friends with Katrina, presented the couple with a perfume-basket worth lakhs of rupees.

Anushka Sharma, who starred alongside Katrina in films such as 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero,' is said to have given her diamond earrings worth Rs 6 lakh.

Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif's close friend, has also given Katrina Kaif a platinum bracelet.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in front of their family and friends. Before returning to Mumbai this week, the couple went on a short honeymoon to an undisclosed destination.

