Wow! Nick Jonas reveals about his favourite Indian food, fans react

Nicholas Jerry Jonas or popularly known as Nick Jonas is married to the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and they have a daughter named Malti Marie. In fact, PeeCee is frequently seen gushing over her husband’s concerts and performances.
Recently, the Jonas Brothers, that is Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, hosted yet another sensational concert at the Yankee Stadium. There, too, Priyanka Chopra turned into a cheerleader for husband Nick and brother-in-laws. But what is even more surprising is that in a recent viral video, Nick Jonas revealed his favourite Indian dish. 

Also read -Priyanka felt like a 'doormat' in relationships before she met Nick Jonas

Recently, the Jonas Brothers, that is Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, hosted yet another sensational concert at the Yankee Stadium. There, too, Priyanka Chopra turned into a cheerleader for husband Nick and brother-in-laws. But what is even more surprising is that in a recent viral video, Nick Jonas revealed his favourite Indian dish.

In a recent video with content creator Rebecca Tandon, Priyanka Chopra’s husband-singer Nick Jonas opened up about the Indian dishes he likes to eat. 

In the clip, Rebecca asked Nick, “I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?" and in response, he said, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa." Have a look:

Interestingly, the content creator shared the video which was actually taken backstage during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. In the caption, Rebecca wrote, “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas...”

After the video went viral, netizens started reacting to Nick Jonas’s answer. While one of them funnily wrote, “If it’s not butter chicken I’m not satisfied with the answer. But this dude said Dosa and now I’m impressed,” another one wrote, “He knows dosa y’all. As a South Indian I’m happy for the recognition.”

In a conversation with IMDb in the year 2021, Priyanka Chopra answered some of her fans' questions. There, she also revealed her favourite Indian dish and how she missed it after moving to Los Angeles.

In the interview, the actress said, “Well, my favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, you know the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously.” 

At the same time, PeeCee was also asked a question about her husband Nick Jonas's favourite Indian food, and the Bajirao Mastani actress replied, “I think Nick's favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer.”

Workwise, earlier this year, Nick Jonas released the song Maan Meri Jaan along with singer and rapper King, and for this the 30-year-old singer got a lot of love and praise. 

Also read -Aww! Nick Jonas shares delightful throwback birthday pictures of wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as they enjoy a beach vacation, check it out

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she was last seen in a web-series called Citadel alongside Richard Madden and her future projects include Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

