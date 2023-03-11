Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?

MUMBAI: While Akshay Kumar might have had a lacklustre 2023 with films like Selfiee and Mission Raniganj tanking at the box office, the year 2024 is loaded with big releases for the superstar. Akshay Kumar has movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force and Housefull 5 in 2024.

Now, reports are coming in that Nora Fatehi has been roped in for the movie. She will have a comedy role in the masala entertainer franchise which has been a huge money-spinner for producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Nora Fatehi who is known for her songs in the Bollywood audience has also popular with the masses.

This has been reported by Pinkvilla. A source told them that makers are contemplating having Nora Fatehi in a key role in the upcoming movie of the Housefull franchise.

The source also said, "Her natural comic timing will surely excite her huge fan base that will get to see her in a different avatar." The lady is also gearing up for her first Telugu movie, Matka with Varun Tej Konidela.

The movie was announced in July 2023. The Moroccan-Canadian choreographer and singer is taking intensive lessons in Telugu to make sure she sounds authentic on screen. It is a period film.

Nora Fatehi made a lot of news in 2022 with her stint at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She sang a song with the performers from the Arab world at the closing. Nora Fatehi unfurled the Indian flag at the event. She is also a celeb judge on many dance shows in the country.

The last Housefull movie came out in 2019. It made close to Rs 300 crores being made on a budget of Rs 70 to 80 crores. There is buzz that Raveena Tandon might be a part of Housefull 5 as well.

Nora Fatehi was supposed to do a movie with Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill but it did not take off. Sajid Khan was supposed to make a comeback with that movie.

