Wow! Nora Fatehi’s glamorous pictures is something UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her songs 'Dilbar' from the movie 'Satyameva Jayate', 'O Saki Saki' from 'Batla House' and 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D’

Nora began her career by appearing in ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’. After that she was signed for an item number in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Temper, marking her debut in Telugu. She has also done a special appearance with Emraan Hashmi and Gurmeet Choudhary in the film Mr. X directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. Later Fatehi appeared in item numbers for movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick.

Nora Fatehi has always been stepping up her style game everywhere she goes. Another trendsetting look was the outfit she wore at the premiere of 83, which was a black dress embellished with silver work to create a dazzling effect. She kept her look spotlight-worthy by adding dewy makeup and flowing hair.

Ever since the talented Nora Fatehi stepped foot into Bollywood, she's been growing and impressing all with her amazing moves. But now, let us add her styling to the list too.

She then appeared in the 2020 dance film Street Dancer 3D. On March 6, 2021, Fatehi became the first African-Arab female artiste whose song "Dilbar" crossed one billion views on YouTube.

She has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song 'Dance Meri Rani'.

Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

