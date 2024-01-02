Wow! Nora Fatehi shares “Can't wait for the fans to see the movie” as she dubs for her next, here are the details

MUMBAI : Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over with her hotness and her sizzling fashion, she is one name that has to be taken when it comes to defining versatility in dancing. Apart from that, she has been also blessing the fans all over the globe with her sizzling dance moves over the time that has made our jaws drop.

Well with her talent she has created a huge fan base who looks forward to the new posts and the projects of the actress, and now for all the fans of the actress, here is the news, the actress will be seen collaborating with the choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza for a movie, well there were many news with regards to this piece of information, and now we see actress Nora Fatehi sharing pictures from her dubbing session and raising the excitement.

The actress dsropped these pictures from her dubbing session and wrote, “Loving these moments in my career, feeling blessed Cant wait for the world to see this heartfelt film! @remodsouza”

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over as we are waiting for this amazing collaborating between Remo D'Souza and actress Nora Fatehi, earlier we have seen this collab on big screen for the movie Street Dancer 3D along with VArun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, later recently we have seen these 2 judging the dance reality show on ott titled Hip Hop, indeed they both have grabbed the attention and l=took the limelight whenever they have come together and we are eagerly waiting for the new movie project of them, which reportedly titled as “BE Happy”

On the work front actress Nora Fatehi will be seen in the movie titled Crakk along with Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal, the movie will release on 23 February 2024.

