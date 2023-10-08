Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently reveling in the success of his latest track Love Stereo Again, has been hitting headlines for his new rumored romance. Earlier, Tiger was allegedly in a relationship with Disha Patani.

Also read - Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason

Even though they never spoke about the rumored relationship but their social media PDA and vacay pictures spoke volumes about the two. Recently, they made news after it was reported that they broke up. Now, according to the latest reports, Tiger is not single anymore.

Tiger and Disha's dating rumors had been creating a stir in social media for quite a long time but neither Tiger nor Disha ever confirmed their relationship. Last year, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Tiger about their relationship and supposed break-up, the Student of the Year actor broke his silence and revealed that he was single.

He said, “Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends, and that is what it is today.” When KJo further inquired, “That's it, so you are single then?” Tiger responded to it saying, “Yeah, I think so.”

Recently, there were speculations about the patch-up between Disha and Tiger as they were spotted together at an event but it seems like it isn't true. Reportedly, the two of them have remained cordial even after their alleged breakup.

Now, according to a report by the Bombay Times, Tiger has been romantically linked with Deesha Dhanuka for over a year and a half. The report suggests that Deesha holds a senior position within a production house, and this relationship developed subsequent to Tiger's separation from Disha Patani.

The report also claims that Deesha frequently offers him suggestions on scripts, while Tiger has taken full charge of her fitness. His family is also very fond of Deesha and they are absolutely well aware of their relationship.

When the publication reached out to Tiger for confirmation, he denied the rumors texting. He replied, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months ago, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years.” When Disha was asked about the same, she chose not to comment on this.

Also read - Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”

Tiger will be seen making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where he will be introduced as a new cop to the universe. Apart from this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





