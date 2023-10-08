Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently reveling in the success of his latest track Love Stereo Again, has been hitting headlines for his new rumored romance. Earlier, Tiger was allegedly in a relationship with Disha Patani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently reveling in the success of his latest track Love Stereo Again, has been hitting headlines for his new rumored romance. Earlier, Tiger was allegedly in a relationship with Disha Patani. 

Also read - Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason

Even though they never spoke about the rumored relationship but their social media PDA and vacay pictures spoke volumes about the two. Recently, they made news after it was reported that they broke up. Now, according to the latest reports, Tiger is not single anymore. 

Tiger and Disha's dating rumors had been creating a stir in social media for quite a long time but neither Tiger nor Disha ever confirmed their relationship. Last year, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Tiger about their relationship and supposed break-up, the Student of the Year actor broke his silence and revealed that he was single. 

He said, “Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends, and that is what it is today.” When KJo further inquired, “That's it, so you are single then?” Tiger responded to it saying, “Yeah, I think so.”

Recently, there were speculations about the patch-up between Disha and Tiger as they were spotted together at an event but it seems like it isn't true. Reportedly, the two of them have remained cordial even after their alleged breakup.

Now, according to a report by the Bombay Times, Tiger has been romantically linked with Deesha Dhanuka for over a year and a half. The report suggests that Deesha holds a senior position within a production house, and this relationship developed subsequent to Tiger's separation from Disha Patani. 

The report also claims that Deesha frequently offers him suggestions on scripts, while Tiger has taken full charge of her fitness. His family is also very fond of Deesha and they are absolutely well aware of their relationship.

When the publication reached out to Tiger for confirmation, he denied the rumors texting. He replied, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months ago, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years.” When Disha was asked about the same, she chose not to comment on this.

Also read - Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”

Tiger will be seen making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where he will be introduced as a new cop to the universe. Apart from this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Tiger Shroff Disha Patani love stereo again Koffee with Karan Karan Johar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Determination! Jahaan decides to expose Maheep’s misdeeds
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Breaking! Arjun Bijlani to host the Star Parivaar Awards 2023! More details Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that...
Exclusive! “You never you know, you may see Freelancer and Himmat Singh from Special OPS having coffee together” Mohit Raina hints Spy universe with Freelancer and special OPS
MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful filmmaking, how can we forget...
Exclusive! Priyamvada Pandey and Harsh Usdadiya roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Today, the...
Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently reveling in the success of his latest track Love Stereo Again,...
Recent Stories
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Priyanka
Finally! Reema Kagti puts rumours to rest, confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as the leads
Yaariyan
WOW! Yaariyan 2 teaser: Pearl V Puri’s fans can’t wait for the film; here’s what they have to say about the teaser
Gadar 2,
What! People of Gurdaspur BOYCOTT Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, read more to find out why
Agatha
Sexy! Actress Agatha Figueiroa is too hot to handle in these pictures
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh on doing Don 3, “I hope the audience gives me a chance”