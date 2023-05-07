Wow! Not only Ananya Panday, but 3 more cameos to look forward to in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

As per the reports, not only actress Ananya Panday but these actors will also be having cameos in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI :  Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which has Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt, is indeed one of the much talked about movies. The movie, which is directed by Karan Johar, is one of the big releases of the year. It has some amazing bunch of talent like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, along with the leads.

Currently, the trailer and one of the songs which is released is getting lots of love from the fans all over. They are loving the vibe of the movie, which is normally seen in most of the Kjo directorials. Fans are loving the song Tum Kya Mile and the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia.

Well, on the other hand, when the trailer was out, fans spotted actress Ananya Panday in the trailer and it seems like she will be seen in a song, shaking legs with actor Ranveer Singh.

But, did you know? Not only Ananya Panday, but we will get to see three more important cameos in the movie. Yes, you heard right. As per sources, we are going to watch actor Varun Dhawan in the movie, playing a cameo along with actress Janhvi Kapoor. Actress Sara Ali Khan has an important cameo as well. 

Indeed, this news has grabbed attention of the fans and it will be great to watch these surprising cameos and the way they will contribute to the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

