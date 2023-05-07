Wow! Not only Ananya Panday but we are going to see 3 more cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the much talked about movies, the movie which is directed by Karan Johar is one of the big releases of the year. The movie has some amazing bunch of talented cast like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi along with the leads.

Currently the trailer and 1 song of the movie is getting a lot of love from the fans all over, the fans are loving the vibe of the movie which normally they see in most Kjo movies, the fans are loving the song Tum Kya Mile and the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia.

Well on the other hand when the trailer was out the fans have spotted actress Ananya Panday in the trailer and it seems she will be seen in a song shaking legs with actor Ranveer Singh.

But do you know not only actress Ananya Panday, but we are going to see 3 more important big cameos in the movie, yes you heard right, as per sources and reports we are going to see actor Varun Dhawan in the movie playing a cameo along with the actress Janhvi Kapoor, and also we are going to see actress Sara Ali Khan playing an important cameo in the movie.

Indeed this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and it will be great to see these cameos and how they will contribute to the movie.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July.

