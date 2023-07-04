Wow! Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani’s trip to Rajasthan with their squad defines friendship goals

MUMBAI: A name on social media that has been grabbing the attention is of Orhan Awatramani, he is every star kids best friend, over the time he has been clicked with different Bollywood star kids at different parties and grabbing the attention of the fans.

Mostly we have seen Orhan Awatramani gritting clicked with his best friend Nysa Devgan, who is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Currently Orhan Awatramani and Nysa are having their best time as they are enjoying their trip to Rajasthan with their squad. They are blessing day internet feeds with some of the beautiful pictures not only from the place Rajasthan but also of their gang which are definitely giving us some major friendship goals.

These pictures indeed define that they are having a blast in Rajasthan at Suryagarh Palace, these pictures coming from the side of Orhan Awatramani and Nysa Devgan are not only attracting the eyeballs all over the internet but are giving some perfect friendship goals.

Well we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of Orhan Awatramani and Nysa Devgan of their squad, What are your views on these pictures, do let us know in the comment section below.

