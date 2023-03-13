WOW! Oscars 2023: RRR star Jr NTR talks about his Indian attire; says, “It’s not going to be us walking the carpet, it’s India”

MUMBAI : It’s a very proud moment for India as at the Oscars 2023, RRR’s Naatu Naatu has won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars and The Elephant Whispers won Best Documentary Short award. Also, Deepika Padukone was on the stage to introduce the song Naatu Naatu. Clearly, India ruled at The Academy Awards this year.

Well, at the red carpet, RRR star Jr NTR spoke about his attire and how they were representing India at the Oscars. When the host at the red carpet asked the actor about the Tiger printed on his attire, he said, “Haven’t you seen that in RRR? It jumped out with me.” He further revealed that his outfit was designed by Gaurav Gupta who is an amazing designer and one of his good friends.

Jr NTR further said, “When we discussed it was like you know it’s not going to be us walking the carpet, It’s India, so that’s why I am in my Indian attire; Tiger being a National animal of India.”

When the anchor at the red carpet said that the South Indian community is beaming with pride and how he feels about it, Jr NTR said, “I feel great, surreal, and ecstatic. You Know, I have always seen the carpet on TV, but guess what, I walked that carpet, it feels amazing. Thank you so much.”

The whole RRR team attended the Oscars. Apart from Ram Charan, there was SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, M. M. Keeravani, and others.

