Wow! Paresh Rawal to join Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

The third franchise of the film Welcome is titled Welcome To The Jungle and features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi.
MUMBAI: The third franchise of the film Welcome is titled Welcome To The Jungle and features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Paresh Rawal is also a part of Welcome 3.

Also read -Exciting! Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt; “It’s an insanely larger than life theatrical film”

“Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor,” revealed a source close to the development.  

Apart from Welcome 3, Paresh will also be doing Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2 for producer Firoz Nadiadwala in the coming year.

“Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are targeting to release the film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have pulled out the biggest casting coup by getting in the biggest ensemble on board this family comedy. The film will be shot in India and abroad, and the team is now in the process of locking the location and get the combination dates in place,” the source added.

While Akshay Kumar will be playing the lead character in Welcome 3, Paresh will be seen as Dr Ghungroo and the industry buzz suggests that Suniel Shetty’s character is on the lines of RDX from the first Welcome film. 

“It’s a completely packaged entertainer that has comedy in the forefront with a lot of action and adventure taking place in the jungle,” the source concluded.

Also read -Wow! Welcome 3 to roll in second half of 2022, READ MORE

Apart from the above-mentioned cast members, there are many other actors expected to come on board Welcome 3.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

welcome welcome to the jungle Akshay Kumar Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Suniel Shetty Disha Patani Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood TellyChakkar
