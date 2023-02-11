Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are absolutely aww-dorable. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a red sharara. She matched it with her pink chooras, jhumkas and a small bindi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 01:01
movie_image: 
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are absolutely aww-dorable. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a red sharara. She matched it with her pink chooras, jhumkas and a small bindi. 

Also read - Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

Raghav Chadha was dressed in his traditional best. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha can be seen smiling for the camera. In the second picture, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud while Raghav looks at her with a smile. 

In a candid shot, Raghav can be seen drawing mehendi on Parineeti's palm. Parineeti can be seen observing the ritual in one shot. In another, Raghav can be seen helping her drink water after the completion of the ritual. 

Sharing the images, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Happy first karwa chauth my love...@raghavchadha88." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in September in the presence of friends and families.

Also read - Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - NDTV 


    
 

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chaddha Manish Malhotra Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 01:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress
MUMBAI: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are absolutely...
Wow! Mohit Malik touches his wife Aditi Malik's feet during the Karwa Chauth ritual, take a look
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and successful actors of television. He is best known for his roles in...
Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their 2nd Karwa Chauth, the pictures make our hearts warm
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth together on Wednesday, November 1. The couple absolutely...
Wow! Take a look at how beautifully Karva Chauth is being celebrated in the Bigg Boss 17 house
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is turning out to be interesting as the relationship and twists and turns are engaging the...
Wow! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together to celebrate daughter Ziana's 2nd birthday
MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. Also...
Spotted! Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput attend Ishaan Khattar's birthday bash
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their 2nd Karwa Chauth, the pictures make our hearts warm
Shahid
Spotted! Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput attend Ishaan Khattar's birthday bash
Aaradhya
Wow! Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming speech for mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday is surely melting hearts, take a look
Rhea
What! Here's how Rhea Chakraborty reacted when tagged as 'drug peddler' and 'witch' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Aishwarya
Wow! Here's a list of the most expensive possessions of birthday girl Aishwarya Rai
Esha
Must read! Esha Deol reacts when her meeting with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is tagged as 'reunion', here's what she says