Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress

MUMBAI: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they are absolutely aww-dorable. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a red sharara. She matched it with her pink chooras, jhumkas and a small bindi.

Also read - Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

Raghav Chadha was dressed in his traditional best. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha can be seen smiling for the camera. In the second picture, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud while Raghav looks at her with a smile.

In a candid shot, Raghav can be seen drawing mehendi on Parineeti's palm. Parineeti can be seen observing the ritual in one shot. In another, Raghav can be seen helping her drink water after the completion of the ritual.

Sharing the images, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Happy first karwa chauth my love...@raghavchadha88." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in September in the presence of friends and families.

Also read - Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

The couple shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - NDTV





