Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video

After her fun Mehendi night, glimpses from the star couple’s Haldi ceremony are going viral. In the viral video, Pari looks gorgeous in a cherry red co-ord set while Raghav looks dashing in an off white kurta.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 09:55
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Also Read- Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

After her fun Mehendi night, glimpses from the star couple’s Haldi ceremony are going viral. In the viral video, Pari looks gorgeous in a cherry red co-ord set while Raghav looks dashing in an off white kurta. The duo look happy as they pose for the camera. Take a look at the viral video;

Raghav and Parineeti got married at hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. While the bride wore a champagne colored lehenga by Manisha Malhotra, Raghav wore a matching kurta set designed by his uncle Pavan Sachdeva.

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. 

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Spotboye

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Parineeti Aishwarya Rai Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 09:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Brave! Kiran in trouble as Savi has the proof now
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the top five contestants of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse shares her thoughts before saying yes to May I Come In Madam? Season 2, opens up on her bond with the show's cast, says, ''It was not that we met exactly after 5 years, I was in touch with them''
MUMBAI: Television's hottie Nehha Pendse is once again back with her popular and iconic role Sanjana in Star Bharat's...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal participates in the Ganesh Festival
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience over the time with her acting in...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manbeer's major move, Jasleen becomes eye-opener
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised temperature with her hotness
Farhan Akhtar
Must Read! Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shows support to CBFC amidst corruption accusations, “we can indubitably attest to their unwavering commitment to transparency…”
Katrina
Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra shares her official wedding video, the couple seems to be so much in love, take a look
Vivek
Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie, but we won't be ignored either" - Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War
Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! "The friendship shown between cousins is the new thing" Meezaan Jafri on his movie Yaariyan 2