Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.

Also Read- Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

After her fun Mehendi night, glimpses from the star couple’s Haldi ceremony are going viral. In the viral video, Pari looks gorgeous in a cherry red co-ord set while Raghav looks dashing in an off white kurta. The duo look happy as they pose for the camera. Take a look at the viral video;

Raghav and Parineeti got married at hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. While the bride wore a champagne colored lehenga by Manisha Malhotra, Raghav wore a matching kurta set designed by his uncle Pavan Sachdeva.

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye