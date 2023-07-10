Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s new wedding pictures go viral

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.

Now, new unseen wedding pictures of the couple have gone viral. Pari looks stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with a long veil that has Raghav’s name on it in golden color, while her hubby Raghav looks handsome in an ivory Sherwani.

Pari shared some pictures on her Instagram page and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..”

In another post she wrote, “To my husband …

The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

Raghav and Parineeti got married at hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. While the bride wore a champagne colored lehenga by Manisha Malhotra, Raghav wore a matching kurta set designed by his uncle Pavan Sachdeva.

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

