Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s new wedding pictures go viral

Now, new unseen wedding pictures of the couple have gone viral. Pari looks stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with a long veil that has Raghav’s name on it in golden color, while her hubby Raghav looks handsome in an ivory Sherwani.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 17:24
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Also Read-Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Now, new unseen wedding pictures of the couple have gone viral. Pari looks stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga with a long veil that has Raghav’s name on it in golden color, while her hubby Raghav looks handsome in an ivory Sherwani.  

Pari shared some pictures on her Instagram page and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..”

In another post she wrote, “To my husband …

The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings  Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

Raghav and Parineeti got married at hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. While the bride wore a champagne colored lehenga by Manisha Malhotra, Raghav wore a matching kurta set designed by his uncle Pavan Sachdeva.

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Latestly 


 

Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Mission Raniganj Meri Pyaari Bindu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 17:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Shahid
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
Tabu
Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one
Ali
Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!
Priyanka
OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce
Sharad
Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover