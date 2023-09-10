Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out

Now, new unseen pictures of the couple from their Choora, Sangeet and Varmala ceremony have gone viral. Parineeti is seen in a grey-silver outfit having paired it with a heavy necklace.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 18:51
movie_image: 
Pari neeti Chopra

MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Also Read-Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Now, new unseen pictures of the couple from their Choora, Sangeet and Varmala ceremony have gone viral. Parineeti is seen in a grey-silver outfit having paired it with a heavy necklace. Her brother Shivang along with cousin Siddharth are seen posing with her in the new unseen pics. 

Check out the sangeet pics;

Pari looks gorgeous in a yellow lehenga at her choora ceremony, take a look;

Some pictures of their pearl white wedding too went viral, take a look;

Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra is seen in a pink Indian outfit while her brother is seen in a Maroon kurta.

Raghav and Parineeti got married at hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. While the bride wore a champagne colored lehenga by Manisha Malhotra, Raghav wore a matching kurta set designed by his uncle Pavan Sachdeva.

The couple is all set to have receptions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh for their friends.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-HindustanTimes

 

Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Mission Raniganj Meri Pyaari Bindu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 18:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
LOKESH KANAGARAJ
Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer
Madhu Chopra
OMG!Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra gets trolled for wearing a see-through black top, netizens say “beti se 4 kadam agay”
Aishwarya
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her rehearsal ramp walk clip at Paris, Netizens say“She Is Walking Like Pregnant Women!”
Sharvari
Hotness alert! Sharvari Wagh raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born
For the first time ever, Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan