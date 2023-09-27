Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra’s high tea menu is perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth, take a look

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.

The newly wed couple even shared some sweet moments from the wedding that has left fans mesmerized.

Pari and Raghav’s delectable high tea menu will make you crave for some desserts right away. From delicious desserts, biscuits and snacks; there is something for everyone who loves to munch goodies with their tea. The event was held at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Take a look;

As per reports, the couple now has two receptions lined up. One in Delhi and one in Mumbai. Although the couple had a reception attended by a few close family and friends, Pari and Raghav want others close to them to attend. Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra and others attended Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding however her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas was missing and fans are upset about it.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar.

