Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid reports of her engagement, has the celebration began?

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting contribution, currently the actress is making into headlines with the reports of her dating a politician Raghav Chadda.

We have often seen Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda getting clicked around the city for dinners and lunches, well there are many reports of these two dating each other and now as per the fresh report it is said that Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engage with the politician Raghav Chadda on 13th May.

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the confirmation of the news and the first ever glimpses of the wedding festivss.

also read Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures

Having said that this latest video is getting viral all over internet where we can see the decorations has been began from the house of Parineeti Chopra amid the reports of her engagement.

Indeed this has increase the excitement level of the fans and audience and we are eagerly looking forward to the to see the actress Parineeti Chopra in her brital Avatar. What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Parineeti Chopra as a Dulhan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Exclusive! Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in movie Nimmo



