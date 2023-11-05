Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid reports of her engagement, has the celebration began?

Decoration begins at the house of Parineeti Chopra amid the reports oof marroage, check out the very first glimpses of decorations.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 20:48
movie_image: 
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting contribution, currently the actress is making into headlines with the reports of her dating a politician Raghav Chadda.

We have often seen Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda getting clicked around the city for dinners and lunches, well there are many reports of these two dating each other and now as per the fresh report it is said that Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engage with the politician Raghav Chadda on 13th May.

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the confirmation of the news and the first ever glimpses of the wedding festivss.

also read Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures

Having said that this latest video is getting viral all over internet where we can see the decorations has been began from the house of Parineeti Chopra amid the reports of her engagement.

Indeed this has increase the excitement level of the fans and audience and we are eagerly looking forward to the to see the actress Parineeti Chopra in her brital Avatar. What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Parineeti Chopra as a Dulhan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Exclusive! Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in movie Nimmo


 

 

 

Raghav Chadda Parineeti Chopra Priyanka Chopra Parineeti Chopra WEDDING Parineeti Chopra engagement Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 20:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Must Read! Damyanti and Surilii come face-to-face for the first time, Shivendra hospitalized
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Pandya Store: Broken In Love! Shweta’s moves works, Prerna to leave the Pandya House
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid reports of her engagement, has the celebration began?
MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her acting contribution, currently...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Super Dhamaka! Seerat is here to expose Garry
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
OMG! Arjit Taneja confesses his feelings for Mrunal Thakur; read to know more
MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja is a popular name in the television industry and today he has a massive fan following.He rose to...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid reports of her engagement, has the celebration began?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jolly LLB 2
Exclusive! Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in movie Nimmo
Amyra Dastur
Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Will Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story beat these highest grossing female centric films?
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
Anushka Sharma
Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’