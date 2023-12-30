Wow! Parineeti Chopra's London Adventure: A Peek into Her Stylish Winter Trip

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra, the famous Bollywood actor, has been sharing cool pictures from her trip to London. She loves keeping her fans in the loop about her winter vacation.

In a nice picture, Parineeti looks great in her warm winter clothes. She's been showing off her holiday, wearing stylish winter outfits against the chilly London scenes.

Adding a personal touch, Parineeti also shared sweet moments from a dinner with her brother, Shivang Chopra. There's even a video of them enjoying a yummy cheese wheel pasta. She playfully calls her brother "My Shaaangluuuu," giving us a glimpse into their close bond.

Earlier, Parineeti talked about her fitness journey. She spent six months singing in Rahman sir's studio, eating lots of junk food to gain 15 kilos for a role in an upcoming Netflix movie called "Chamkila." Now that the film is done, she's working hard in the gym to look like herself again.

Looking ahead, Parineeti has some exciting projects, including a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila and a film called Capsule Gill. Her fans can't wait to see her in these new roles.

On a personal note, Parineeti got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a beautiful destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with close friends and family. Their engagement in May was a big moment in her life.

Credit: NDTV

