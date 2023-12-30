Wow! Parineeti Chopra's London Adventure: A Peek into Her Stylish Winter Trip

Discover Parineeti Chopra's fun London vacation filled with fashion, family, and tasty food.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 17:01
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra, the famous Bollywood actor, has been sharing cool pictures from her trip to London. She loves keeping her fans in the loop about her winter vacation.

In a nice picture, Parineeti looks great in her warm winter clothes. She's been showing off her holiday, wearing stylish winter outfits against the chilly London scenes.

Adding a personal touch, Parineeti also shared sweet moments from a dinner with her brother, Shivang Chopra. There's even a video of them enjoying a yummy cheese wheel pasta. She playfully calls her brother "My Shaaangluuuu," giving us a glimpse into their close bond.

Also Read: Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'

Earlier, Parineeti talked about her fitness journey. She spent six months singing in Rahman sir's studio, eating lots of junk food to gain 15 kilos for a role in an upcoming Netflix movie called "Chamkila." Now that the film is done, she's working hard in the gym to look like herself again.

Looking ahead, Parineeti has some exciting projects, including a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila and a film called Capsule Gill. Her fans can't wait to see her in these new roles.

On a personal note, Parineeti got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a beautiful destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with close friends and family. Their engagement in May was a big moment in her life.

Also Read: Congratulations! Have a look at the wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: NDTV 
 

Parineeti Chopra London trip winter fashion family moments yummy food fitness journey Amar Singh Chamkila biopic CAPSULE GILL Mission Raniganj RAGHAV CHADHA destination wedding.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Samar’s character reserved in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Baa feels guilty to keep Ansh away form Dimpy, Vanraj stands against their closeness
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
MUMBAI : In a scathing critique of X, Richa Chadha aims at online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India,...
Jhanak: SAD! Anirudh upset over not being there for Jhanak in her needs
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties
MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Recent Stories
Richa Chadha
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meera Chopra
What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”
Rashmika Mandanna
Audience perspective! Did Parineeti Chopra miss the golden opportunity to be a part of the all time blockbuster Animal?
Parineeti Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra spills the beans on what makes her marriage with Raghav Chadha successful
PARINEETI CHOPRA
Woah! 'Anything for you, Imtiaz sir", says Parineeti Chopra after gaining 15kgs for Chamkila
Sandeep
Must read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga clears the air as to why Rashmika Mandanna was chosen as Geetanjali over Parineeti Chopra in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie