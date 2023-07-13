WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now

MUMBAI: We are in the seventh month of 2023 and till now many Indian films have been released. While some did well at the box office, some failed to leave a mark.

Today, IMDb have unveiled their list of the most popular films of 2023 till now, and from theatrical releases to OTT series to South movies, many have made it to the list. So, check out the list below...

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is at the top spot. The movie, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after four years, became a blockbuster at the box office. It has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on Eid this year, failed to do a great business at the box office. But still, it is at the second position in the list.

The Kerala Story

One film that became the talk of the town this year was The Kerala Story. The Adah Sharma starrer was released without much promotions, but because of the word of mouth it became a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar wasn’t a big hit, but it did reasonable well at the box office. The movie has made it to the top five in IMDb’s most popular film list.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu had received a mixed response from the critics. But, it looks like maybe people were keen to know about the film and that’s why it is at the number 5 position in the list.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam has been ruling OTT from the past couple of years, and here’s a film of her’s that has made to the IMDb’s most popular list. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which also starred Sunny Kaushal, is at the sixth spot at the list.

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy received a mixed response from the critics and audiences, but the actor’s fans loved his performance in the film. The film has surely created a good buzz and that’s why it has made to the top 10 of most popular movies.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee gave a fantastic performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which received fantastic response from the critics and audiences. The movie was inspired by a true incident and had become the talk of the town.

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu, which was released in January this year, received a lukewarm response at the box office. But, the Tamil film is at the ninth spot in the list here.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha starrer Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 didn’t get a great response like its first part. However, it was one of the most awaited films of the year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.