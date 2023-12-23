Wow! Prabhas Power: Salaar Storms into Top Four Highest First-Day Grossers at Indian Box Office

MUMBAI: In a remarkable feat, Prabhas secures his position as the undisputed king of Indian box office openers, with Salaar making an astounding entry at the fourth spot. The action-packed drama opened with an estimated Rs. 96 crore, solidifying Prabhas's legacy as a box office powerhouse. The top three spots are occupied by cinematic giants Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2, showcasing the industry's penchant for epic storytelling.

Prabhas's prowess is evident as he boasts four entries in the top openers list, with one claiming the pinnacle. Since 2017, all his releases have consistently soared into the top five, underscoring his popularity not just in the Telugu film industry but also resonating strongly in the Hindi belt. The recipe for this success lies in Telugu states, known for delivering significant initial numbers, coupled with Karnataka's warm reception to Telugu films. Even decent to good numbers in Hindi further catapult the overall box office figures.

Despite this phenomenal track record, the crown for the biggest opener in the country still rests with Baahubali 2, maintaining its reign for nearly seven years. While KGF Chapter 2 came close last year, the clash in Tamil Nadu played spoiler. The coming year brings potential challengers, with Pushpa 2 emerging as a serious contender. However, a looming clash with Singham 3 in North India introduces an element of uncertainty that might keep it shy of the record.

The top fifteen highest first-day grosses in the Indian box office reflect a mix of grandeur, star power, and cinematic spectacle, showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood blockbusters.

