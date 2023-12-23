Wow! Prabhas Power: Salaar Storms into Top Four Highest First-Day Grossers at Indian Box Office

Breaking records and dominating the box office, Prabhas-led Salaar claims the fourth spot in the list of highest first-day grossers in India.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 21:17
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI: In a remarkable feat, Prabhas secures his position as the undisputed king of Indian box office openers, with Salaar making an astounding entry at the fourth spot. The action-packed drama opened with an estimated Rs. 96 crore, solidifying Prabhas's legacy as a box office powerhouse. The top three spots are occupied by cinematic giants Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2, showcasing the industry's penchant for epic storytelling.

Prabhas's prowess is evident as he boasts four entries in the top openers list, with one claiming the pinnacle. Since 2017, all his releases have consistently soared into the top five, underscoring his popularity not just in the Telugu film industry but also resonating strongly in the Hindi belt. The recipe for this success lies in Telugu states, known for delivering significant initial numbers, coupled with Karnataka's warm reception to Telugu films. Even decent to good numbers in Hindi further catapult the overall box office figures.

Also Read:Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie

Despite this phenomenal track record, the crown for the biggest opener in the country still rests with Baahubali 2, maintaining its reign for nearly seven years. While KGF Chapter 2 came close last year, the clash in Tamil Nadu played spoiler. The coming year brings potential challengers, with Pushpa 2 emerging as a serious contender. However, a looming clash with Singham 3 in North India introduces an element of uncertainty that might keep it shy of the record.

The top fifteen highest first-day grosses in the Indian box office reflect a mix of grandeur, star power, and cinematic spectacle, showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood blockbusters.

Also Read: Must Read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Salaar

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Prabhas Salaar Indian box office highest first-day grosses Baahubali 2 RRR KGF Chapter 2 Telugu film industry Bollywood Pushpa 2 Singham 3 box office records Cinematic Spectacle TellyChakkar
Must Read! Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Deva' Completes First Mumbai Schedule, Promises Thrilling Action
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated film 'Deva,' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has successfully concluded its first...
Interesting! Fatima Sana Shaikh Fondly Recalls 'Dangal' Journey on Its 7th Anniversary
MUMBAI: As 'Dangal' marks seven years since its release, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her emotional roller...
Did You Know! Dunki Cast Fees Breakdown: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and More, Unveiling the Numbers
MUMBAI: As Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki continues to make waves in theatres, the curiosity around the fees of...
Exclusivel! Movie Dhak Dhak is all set for its sequel, read more
MUMBAI: Movie Dhak Dhak was released in the year 2023, the movie that has the amazing star cast like Ratna Pathak Shah...
Must read! Here is what went wrong with movie Dunki
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in a leading role has been the talk of the town, ever since the...
