Wow! Prachi Desai Embraces Versatility: From Sweet Girl Next Door to OTT's Edgier Roles

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, Prachi Desai delves into her journey in the film industry, emphasizing the challenges faced in breaking away from the sweet girl next door image. Beginning with her breakthrough in 'Rock On' and the subsequent success of 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai,' Prachi navigated an industry often emphasizing big films with big actors.

Reflecting on her initial years in the industry, Prachi acknowledges the prevailing sentiment that led to discussions about focusing solely on prominent projects. However, inspired by actors like Vidya Balan and Tabu, who embraced diverse and pathbreaking roles, Prachi began to question the conventional narrative.

Prachi Desai notes the battle with an established image and the limited opportunities to defy expectations on the big screen. Despite attempts to showcase versatility through films like 'Rock On' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai,' Prachi found her breakthrough image challenging to overcome.

With the advent of OTT platforms, Prachi expresses gratitude for the evolving landscape that allows actors to explore unconventional and edgier roles. Her recent debut in the Prime Video series 'Dhootha' marks a shift towards experimenting with characters that go beyond the traditional sweet girl persona.

As Prachi Desai embraces the opportunities presented by OTT platforms, she emphasizes the freedom it provides to actors in exploring a diverse range of roles. In this new phase of her career, Prachi looks forward to challenging herself and contributing to the evolving narrative of storytelling in the digital era.

Credit: The Indian Express



