Wow! Prachi Desai Embraces Versatility: From Sweet Girl Next Door to OTT's Edgier Roles

Prachi Desai, reflecting on her 15-year film journey, opens up about the challenges of image battles and industry expectations. From the sweet girl next door in 'Rock On' to exploring edgier roles on OTT, Prachi shares her evolution, emphasizing the importance of filtering advice and embracing versatility.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Prachi

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, Prachi Desai delves into her journey in the film industry, emphasizing the challenges faced in breaking away from the sweet girl next door image. Beginning with her breakthrough in 'Rock On' and the subsequent success of 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai,' Prachi navigated an industry often emphasizing big films with big actors.

Reflecting on her initial years in the industry, Prachi acknowledges the prevailing sentiment that led to discussions about focusing solely on prominent projects. However, inspired by actors like Vidya Balan and Tabu, who embraced diverse and pathbreaking roles, Prachi began to question the conventional narrative.

Also Read: Really! Prachi Desai opens up on losing roles due to THIS reason; Says ‘They probably thought I am too pretty…’

Prachi Desai notes the battle with an established image and the limited opportunities to defy expectations on the big screen. Despite attempts to showcase versatility through films like 'Rock On' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai,' Prachi found her breakthrough image challenging to overcome.

With the advent of OTT platforms, Prachi expresses gratitude for the evolving landscape that allows actors to explore unconventional and edgier roles. Her recent debut in the Prime Video series 'Dhootha' marks a shift towards experimenting with characters that go beyond the traditional sweet girl persona.

As Prachi Desai embraces the opportunities presented by OTT platforms, she emphasizes the freedom it provides to actors in exploring a diverse range of roles. In this new phase of her career, Prachi looks forward to challenging herself and contributing to the evolving narrative of storytelling in the digital era.

Also Read: OMG! When Prachi Desai refused to come out of her vanity van during the shooting of Ek Villain

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: The Indian Express

    
 

Prachi Desai Bollywood Film Journey Image Battle Versatility Vidya Balan Tabu OTT Dhootha Rock On Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai acting career TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Karan Johar cried during the climax of Animal, here's why
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is the latest to heap praise on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Johar recently appeared on the Mega...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Isha and Ishaan's emotional confrontation
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must read! Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani talks about how 'inescapable' clashes are, and how it affects the box office collections of both the films
MUMBAI: The weekend before Christmas 2023 was a big one for the Indian film industry. Two big films – Shah Rukh Khan’s...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Ninad takes the bullet to save Ishaan, Savi laments over his death
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! This film is actively earning at the box office even after its OTT release, read more to find out
MUMBAI: After three sluggish years, 2023 has been a comeback year for Bollywood. In January, Pathaan became the first...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Reeva to turn negative to separate Ishaan and Savi?
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Karan
OMG! Karan Johar cried during the climax of Animal, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan
OMG! Karan Johar cried during the climax of Animal, here's why
Rajkumar
Must read! Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani talks about how 'inescapable' clashes are, and how it affects the box office collections of both the films
Vikrant
OMG! This film is actively earning at the box office even after its OTT release, read more to find out
Karan
Must Read! Karan Johar's Unconventional Beginnings: Shah Rukh Khan's Initial Shock and the Genesis of Directorial Aspirations
Amitabh
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Resilience: Tinnu Anand Recalls Directorial Challenges During Shahenshah, Credits Star's Recovery with Hope
Siddharth
Interesting! Siddharth Anand Reflects on the Success of 'Pathaan' and Anticipation for 'Fighter' Release in 2024