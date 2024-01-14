Wow! Prachi Desai talks about exploring the South industry

Actor Prachi Desai is happy to get positive feedback for her Telugu web show, Dhootha, as she was nervous to step into an unknown territory. However, things have changed as she is now feeling confident to explore the south industry further.
Prachi Desai

MUMBAI: Actor Prachi Desai is happy to get positive feedback for her Telugu web show, Dhootha, as she was nervous to step into an unknown territory. However, things have changed as she is now feeling confident to explore the south industry further.

Also read - Wow! Prachi Desai Embraces Versatility: From Sweet Girl Next Door to OTT's Edgier Roles

In the fantastical series, Desai was seen alongside actor Naga Chaitanya. It is made by Vikram K. Kumar.

“To be honest, I really did not know what to expect. Because in all of these years, I’ve never delved into that side of the industry. The language is very new to me as I had never attempted it before. We travel to different states and are exposed to different cultures, but it is a different thing as compared to when you have to go and work there,” Desai tells us.

The 35-year-old adds, “I was very nervous about it. But it turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life. I had heard people say nice things about people in the south industry, and today I can vouch for it. It is beautiful when the whole team is prepared for you and understands that you don’t know the language. They were patient and supportive. They didn’t make me feel any different about it”.

That combined with the feedback has instilled confidence in her to explore the zone further. 

Also read - Really! Prachi Desai opens up on losing roles due to THIS reason; Says ‘They probably thought I am too pretty…’

“It definitely instil confidence in me that I can do this. We are always looking for something new to explore and experiment with. It helps us grow and challenges us at some point while breaking the monotony. That’s what happened to me. I was glad that I took this challenge,” she says.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Prachi Desai Telugu Dhootha Naga Chaitanya vikram k kumar South Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
About Author

