Wow! Pratik Gandhi shares an adorable unseen throwback picture with his wife as they complete 12 years of togetherness

MUMBAI : Actor Pratik Gandhi who has impressed the fans with his amazing performance in the web series Scam 1992 is no doubt one of the finest actors in the acting industry. The actor was recently seen in the movie Bhavaai and got some amazing response from the fans once again. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor on screen. Today the actor Pratik Gandhi took his social media handle and shared an adorable picture with his wife on celebrating 12 years of togetherness.

Taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared this picture and captioned, ‘Stepping into a teenage of our marriage! It's been a blissfully beautiful journey with you @bhaminioza ’

No doubt these set of pictures of the actor with his wife Bhamini Oza gives some major couple goals, and today let us know more in detail about Pratik Gandhi’s wife actress Bhamini Oza

Actress Bhamini Oza has contributed in television and theater as an actress, Bhamini Oza Gandhi played important roles in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha season two, Khichdi, as Kismi in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum and Ek Packet Umeed in Hindi. She also played one of the leads in a Gujarati play titled The Waiting Rooms.

Bhamini Oza was having Brain Tumor back in the year 2012, but she successfully fought the illness and she once said she was thankful to the surgeons that they carried out the surgery just at the right time. The condition of the actress was very severe that there was the danger of partial paralysis during the surgery but no doubt this is the motivation and the will power of the actress that she came out of the illness strongly.

Bhamini Oza Gandhi tied the knot with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in 2009. The couple has been setting immense goals with their social media posts and even collaborated professionally many times. Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza Gandhi have a daughter named Miraya whom they welcomed in 2014.

No doubt these pictures of the actor Pratik Gandhi with his wife surely gives us major couple goals.

