Wow! Priyanka Chopra arrives Delhi for sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement check out the first visuals

MUMBAI :Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention and making into headlines for relationship news, she has been spotted many times for lunched and dinners with her partner and politician Raghav Chadda

The fans all over the internet are not keeping calm and are excitdx woth the news also they really cannot wait to see the actress Parineeti Chopra as the bride.

Also there many reports in news which are floating all over the internet which are saying that today on 13th May Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha will get engaged in Delhi and now we can see many celebrity guest getting clicked at the Delhi airport to attend the special day of the actress.

Having said that today morning, sister actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Delhi airport as she is all set attend her sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement, well this is yet another and big confirmation of the news that the actress Parineeti Chopra is going to get engaged today in Delhi.

What are your views on this and how excited are you to see Parineeti Chopra as the Bride, do let us know in the comment section below .

