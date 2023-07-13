WOW! Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to attend San Diego Comic-Con, but netizens wonder about Amitabh Bachchan’s absence

A few days ago, it was announced that Project K will be the first Indian film to be at San Diego Comic-Con. Everyone was keen to know who will be attending the event and now, the makers have revealed that.
A few days ago, it was announced that Project K will be the first Indian film to be at San Diego Comic-Con. The news had surely made everyone excited as it was a huge thing for Indian cinema. Everyone was keen to know who will be attending the event and now, the makers have revealed that.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan will be attending San Diego Comic-Con. Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Hello, America! Meet India's Biggest Superstars. See you in San Diego on July 20th. Lots of exciting details are coming your way. @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK.”

There have been reports that the official title of Project K will be announced at Comic-Con and even a video will be shown which will give a glimpse of what to expect from the film. The Comic-Con will take place from 20th July 2023 to 23rd July 2023, and it looks like on the first day itself Project K will have its showcase.

While of course Prabhas, Depeika and Kamal Haasan’s fans are super excited that their favourites will be at the Comic-Con, netizens are wondering why Amitabh Bachchan is not going there. Check out the tweets below...

Well, Big B is very active on social media, so maybe the megastar will soon reveal on Twitter why he is not attending the Comic-Con.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is slated to release on 12th Jan 2024. However, there have been reports that it will get postponed. The movie also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

