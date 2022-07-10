WOW! This project said to be Aryan Khan’s debut in the filmmaking world; check out the deets inside

According to a report by another portal, many actors have already auditioned for the web series and Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote Bard of Blood, that starred Emraan Hashmi is also co-penning this script with Aryan.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 12:49
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Also read:  Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through

Aryan Khan made it to the headlines a lot in the recent year over his controversial arrest, his debut and bail in the drugs case. Now, another news has surfaced regarding his big debut.

We know that sister Suhana Khan will be making her debut with Zoya Ahktar’s Indian adaptation of ‘The Archies’. Now, reportedly, Aryan Khan is all set to move on to better things and will be starting off as a writer under the Red Chillies Productions.

It has already surfaced that he is working on a script for a web series with a bunch of other writers for Red Chillies Productions. The casting seems to be underway and the project could begin by 2022 end.

Speculations suggested that the script could be a comedy and revolves around our very own tinsel town. Aryan Khan wants to learn the nitty-gritties of the filmmaking process before getting into direction and seems to be starting off as a writer.

Also read: AMAZING! From Shahrukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, actors who worked with their children in films

Credits: Bollywood Hungama

TellyChakkar Shahrukh Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan news Bollywood The Archies Zoya Akhtar Red Chillies
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 12:49

