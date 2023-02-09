Wow! R Madhavan appointed as the new President of FTII

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan is amongst the most talented actors in the movie-making industry. He has created a name for himself on his merit and deserved all the recognition bestowed upon him. He is famous for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rocketry, 3 Idiots among others. The actor who recently won a National Award for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has another achievement that has made headlines.

R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President and Chairman of the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for three years. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was the last President of the FTII and actor Anupam Kher was the President for a year, Union I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated Madhavan and shared on his Twitter account, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, and take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

Madhavan replied to his tweet writing, “Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations.”

Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.



I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 1, 2023

R Madhavan was last seen in his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. It won Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

