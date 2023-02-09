Wow! R Madhavan appointed as the new President of FTII

R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President and Chairman of the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for three years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 12:39
movie_image: 
R Madhavan

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan is amongst the most talented actors in the movie-making industry. He has created a name for himself on his merit and deserved all the recognition bestowed upon him. He is famous for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rocketry, 3 Idiots among others. The actor who recently won a National Award for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has another achievement that has made headlines.

Also Read- Anupam Kher praises 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': 'Outstanding, Moving, Inspirational'

R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President and Chairman of the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for three years. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was the last President of the FTII and actor Anupam Kher was the President for a year, Union I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated Madhavan and shared on his Twitter account, “Heartiest congratulations to  @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, and take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

Madhavan replied to his tweet writing, “Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations.”

Check out his tweet here;

Also Read- OMG! There was a time when actor R Madhavan said that he was attracted to This Bollywood Diva, Deets Inside

R Madhavan was last seen in his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. It won Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-DNA

R Madhavan Rocketry: The Nambi Effect FTII Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur 3 Idiots Vikram Vedha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OMG! Vanraj forgives Kavya accepts her and the child; Baa is left shocked
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Shocking! Harleen Sethi is getting trolled in this new video, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Actress Harleen Sethi has been winning the hearts of millions with her amazing acting contribution, the actress...
Exclusive! Nagmani fame child actor Hansika Jangid to be a part of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
MUMBAI:  We have seen and loved the actress Amyra Dastur in her movies, she is indeed one of the most loved and...
Whoa! Nayanthara’s 9 digit fee for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara,...
Recent Stories
Amyra Dastur
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amyra Dastur
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
Nayanthara
Whoa! Nayanthara’s 9 digit fee for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will make your jaws drop
Ektaa R Kapoor'
Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana maintains strong and steady pace after a week as well! Total stands at 71.7 Cr.
Farhan Aktar
OH No! Farhan Aktar walks out of Aamir Khan’s Champions due to THIS reason
Fukrey
Wow! Fukrey 3 preponed, trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan
Paritosh
Exclusive! Paritosh Tripathi is to be seen in a movie, Hum Do Humare Baraah with Anuu Kapoor