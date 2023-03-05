Wow! Radhika Madan’s birthday celebration was all about pool party and beautiful view

Check out the inside pictures of the birthday celebration of the actress Radhika Madan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:02
movie_image: 
Radhika

MUMBAI :    Actress Radhika Madan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time with her beautiful acting contribution and her projects she has been winning the heart of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fan who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and projects  of her.

Recently actress Radhika Madan celebrated her 28th birthday and we have seen many pictures and posts which were floating all over the internet where the fans were wishing the actress on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Radhika Madan dropped some inside pictures from her birthday celebration which was filled with lot of fun as they were enjoying the pool party along side of beautiful scenery, have a look

Also read – Shocking! "This should not be the behavior with the fans, very rude" Natizens troll Shahrukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport

As we can see right from the very first picture actress Radhika Madan is looking supremely hot in the blue bikini and she was enjoying the pool party along with her friends, in the later pictures we see she is having blasts and spending quality time enjoying the betaking view.

We can say that actress Radhika Madan enjoyed one of her best birthdays and these pictures are also getting a lot of love from the fans and audience.

What are your views on these birthday celebration pictures of actress Radhika Madan, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the professional front actress Radhika Madan will be seen in the upcoming web series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo which will be premiering on Hotstar on 5th May.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof

Radhika Madan RADHIKA MADAN BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Hotstar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Big Scoop! Asit Modi talks about Shailesh Lodha’s demand; reveals they had a little fight last April
MUMBAI : Also read:...
OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a...
Dahaad trailer out! This Sonakshi Sinha starrer promises to be an edge of the seat thriller
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series and the digital debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha titled Dahaad has been a talk of the town...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason says “ If you get a big production house you shouldn’t forget the small producers when your stardom will fall down even you wouldn’t know”
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Recent Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Alia Bhatt
What! This is what was on the dinner menu for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others at the Met Gala, netizens say “Disgusting!”
here are the proof
What! Is Aryan Khan dating this mysterious girl, here are the proof
This should not be the behavior with the fans
Shocking! "This behaviour with fans is unacceptable, very rude", netizens troll Shah Rukh Khan as he gets angry at a fan at the airport
Indian actors were mistaken
Oops! From Alia Bhatt being called Aishwarya to Deepika Padukone being called Priyanka, times when Indian actors were mistaken as someone else overseas
heck out the times Actress Kyra Dutt raised tempera
Hotness Alert! Check out the times when actress Kyra Dutt raised temperature with hotness