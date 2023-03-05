Wow! Radhika Madan’s birthday celebration was all about pool party and beautiful view

MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Madan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time with her beautiful acting contribution and her projects she has been winning the heart of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fan who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and projects of her.

Recently actress Radhika Madan celebrated her 28th birthday and we have seen many pictures and posts which were floating all over the internet where the fans were wishing the actress on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Radhika Madan dropped some inside pictures from her birthday celebration which was filled with lot of fun as they were enjoying the pool party along side of beautiful scenery, have a look

As we can see right from the very first picture actress Radhika Madan is looking supremely hot in the blue bikini and she was enjoying the pool party along with her friends, in the later pictures we see she is having blasts and spending quality time enjoying the betaking view.

We can say that actress Radhika Madan enjoyed one of her best birthdays and these pictures are also getting a lot of love from the fans and audience.

On the professional front actress Radhika Madan will be seen in the upcoming web series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo which will be premiering on Hotstar on 5th May.

