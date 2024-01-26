Wow! Rajinikanth's Unexplored Desire: A Transgender Role - Old Video Resurfaces

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, a legend in the Indian film industry with a career spanning 48 years, has enthralled audiences with a diverse range of roles. From comedy to love stories, commercial to fiction, he has tackled every conceivable character. Yet, there is one role that Rajinikanth has not explored but expressed a keen desire to portray—the character of a transgender.

In a recently resurfaced video from a press meet, Rajinikanth responded to a reporter's question about his bucket list of genres or characters he wants to explore. To everyone's surprise, he candidly replied, "A transgender role." Despite expressing this wish some time ago, suitable scripts for such a character have not come his way.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth's close friend and fellow superstar Mammootty recently delved into a similar genre by playing a strong and brave character in the movie "Kaathal: The Core," where he portrayed a closet homosexual. Fans are now speculating whether Rajinikanth will venture into a project of this nature or consider a Tamil remake of "Kaathal - The Core."

While Mammootty played the role of a gay character, Rajinikanth's expressed desire is to portray a transgender role, adding an element of anticipation to the potential transformative performance. Rajinikanth, known for his box office prowess, recently tasted success with "Jailer" in 2023 and has exciting projects like "Laal Salaam" directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel Raja's "Vettaiyan" in his pipeline.

As fans eagerly await Rajinikanth's next cinematic venture, the prospect of seeing the iconic actor in an unexplored and unique role has become a topic of discussion and anticipation.

Credit: Pinkvilla