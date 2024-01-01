Wow! Rajkumar Hirani Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Brave Choice in 'Dunki,' Emphasizes Social Message Over Box Office

Director Rajkumar Hirani commends Shah Rukh Khan's courage in choosing 'Dunki' for its social message, discussing the film's success and the actor's willingness to deviate from mass-oriented films.
Rajkumar Hirani

MUMBAI : Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan for his bold decision to take on the socially relevant film 'Dunki.' In an exclusive discussion, Hirani reflects on the film's box office performance, the message it conveys, and the gratification of finally collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan.

Hirani lauds Shah Rukh Khan as a "very brave actor" for opting to do 'Dunki,' despite the prevailing trend favouring mass-oriented films at the box office. The director emphasizes that Shah Rukh's decision wasn't solely driven by box office considerations but was rooted in the desire to convey a significant social message through the film. Hirani expresses happiness over the film's success and the positive reception it has received from audiences.

Discussing the film's core motive, Hirani asserts that 'Dunki' prioritizes delivering a meaningful social message rather than solely focusing on box office collections. He underscores the importance of using cinema as a medium to convey impactful narratives that resonate with viewers. The director expresses contentment in achieving the mission of providing a substantial social message through the film.

Hirani reveals that collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan was a long-time wish that has finally come true with 'Dunki.' He describes Shah Rukh as a "great man who showers love on everybody" and expresses the joy of working with him both as an actor and as a human being. The filmmaker acknowledges the immense satisfaction of realizing this collaboration and emphasizes the enjoyable experience of working together.

The film 'Dunki' explores the theme of 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by individuals seeking entry into countries like the US, UK, and Canada. Featuring an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, the film presents a narrative that goes beyond conventional storytelling, addressing pertinent social issues.

In conclusion, Rajkumar Hirani's appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan's commitment to meaningful storytelling and the success of 'Dunki' underscores the significance of cinema as a platform for impactful narratives.

