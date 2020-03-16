Wow! Rajshri teams up with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai

MUMBAI: Uunchai is a much-awaited film. Since the start of its shoot in October 2021, the upcoming film has been making headlines. It stars veteran actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani, among others.

Uunchai is seasoned director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s next offering. It will be the 60th film produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. and has been extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. The shoot for the film has been completed.

The film aims to explore the nuances of friendship. Sooraj R. Barjatya said, “Filmmaking is all about great teamwork and coming together of strong forces who think alike and share a common vision.” Rajshri has welcomed on board Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Mahaveer Jain is an industry stalwart and shares a long-standing relationship with the Rajshri family. An elated Mahaveer Jain added “Uunchai is more than a film, it’s an experience! It is an honour for me to associate with Sooraj ji on his film. It’s a wish of a lifetime come true! I am proud to be a part of the film.”

Completing the panel of producers for Uunchai is Natasha Malpani Oswal, the founder of Boundless Media, a creative house that makes new-age content for audiences across the globe. She said, “My experience on the sets of Uunchai, is something I will carry with me forever. Sooraj ji is a constant source of inspiration. It gives me great joy to be able to work with such senior talent for Boundless Media’s Bollywood debut!”

CREDIT: BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA