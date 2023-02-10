Wow! Rajveer Deol talks about family getting showered with love, without having a social media presence

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. It seems like now, the actor has passed on those impressive acting skills to his son Rajveer Deol who is all set to step into Bollywood with Dono.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. It seems like now, the actor has passed on those impressive acting skills to his son Rajveer Deol who is all set to step into Bollywood with Dono. 

While fans are eagerly looking forward to junior Deol’s debut movie, apparently, while he is not just an articulate performer, but also a doting son to his father Sunny. Recently, Rajveer opened up on how the Deols have been lacking social media presence and relevance but despite that, the family has a huge fan base.

In a recent interview with DNA, actor Rajveer Deol discussed the importance of social media relevance and how the family gets love despite lack of too much presence on social media. 

“If I go out with my dad, or dada (grandfather) or chacha (paternal uncle), people give them endless love. But yes, social media wise, PR wise of not being out there, that tends to get hidden, because we don't really promote that love on social media that much. But I do know that there is a big fanbase for my family out there,” said Rajveer. 

He further also discussed the importance of being relevant on social media and also spoke about how the audience perceived his father Sunny Deol’s comeback to the success realm with Gadar 2. 

Discussing the same, he mentioned, “I think in today's age of social media, if you're ain't relevant, then you are out of people's mind. And also, Dad (Sunny) was big in the 80s and the 90s and a little bit in the 2000s. So, (when he came back with Gadar 2) they thought that the old-school formula was dated.” 

He also noted that “the audience does not know what they want” because the recent films have a tinge of the 90s and one can see how much the viewers have missed it and concluded by stating that it was an eye-opener.

With the storyline revolving around a destination wedding, the romantic drama movie, which will hit the big screen on October 5th will also star actress Paloma Dhillon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

