Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more.

The actor started his acting journey as a child artist in the movie Bhagwan Dada but made a full-fledge debut in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He was paired opposite Ameesha Patel who was also a debutant in the movie.

Also read - What! When Hrithik Roshan candidly talked about speculations surrounding his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Says ‘Thankfully, the people who matter…’

Since then, Hrithik Roshan did not look back and kept giving amazing performances, impressing audiences with his acting, dance and looks. He was last seen in the movie War which is a YRF movie and part of the YRF Spy Universe.

When talking about Hrithik Roshan, we cannot ignore or overlook the contribution he has given to the Hindi Film Industry. We are talking the Krish franchise brought to screens by Hrithik Roshan and his father, the director, Rakesh Roshan.

It all started with Koi Mill Gaya, a movie that featured Hrithik Roshan in a very unique role. The movie was a sci-fi movie about an alien life-form coming on Earth and Hrithik’s character, Rohan Mehra, along with his friends, protecting the alien from people who thought it was harmful.

The movie became a fan-favourite for kids but this is not where it stopped as the makers decided to come with a sequel of the movie, Krish and another sequel which went blockbuster hit.

If rumours are to be true, there are reports that Rakesh Roshan is soon going to bring Krish 4. This is surely interesting to learn seeing the kind of fan following the movie and the actor has.

However, there’s more to it. It is also reported that Rakesh Roshan plans to make an action-thriller with his son Hrithik Roshan in a triple role. Additionally, will play a grey shade. However, this movie will only be made after Krish 4.

It’s going to be interesting to see Hrithik Roshan once again in Krish Avatar and then again in a grey shade. Before all that, we will get to see him soon in the upcoming movie Fighter along with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The trailer of the movie will be released today.

Also read - Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

Are you excited for Krish 4? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.