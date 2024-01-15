Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside

While the Krish franchise has been so successful over the years, the makers have decided to come up with Krish 4 but wait…there’s more to it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 11:40
movie_image: 
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more.

The actor started his acting journey as a child artist in the movie Bhagwan Dada but made a full-fledge debut in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He was paired opposite Ameesha Patel who was also a debutant in the movie.

Also read - What! When Hrithik Roshan candidly talked about speculations surrounding his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Says ‘Thankfully, the people who matter…’

Since then, Hrithik Roshan did not look back and kept giving amazing performances, impressing audiences with his acting, dance and looks. He was last seen in the movie War which is a YRF movie and part of the YRF Spy Universe.

When talking about Hrithik Roshan, we cannot ignore or overlook the contribution he has given to the Hindi Film Industry. We are talking the Krish franchise brought to screens by Hrithik Roshan and his father, the director, Rakesh Roshan.

It all started with Koi Mill Gaya, a movie that featured Hrithik Roshan in a very unique role. The movie was a sci-fi movie about an alien life-form coming on Earth and Hrithik’s character, Rohan Mehra, along with his friends, protecting the alien from people who thought it was harmful.

The movie became a fan-favourite for kids but this is not where it stopped as the makers decided to come with a sequel of the movie, Krish and another sequel which went blockbuster hit.

If rumours are to be true, there are reports that Rakesh Roshan is soon going to bring Krish 4. This is surely interesting to learn seeing the kind of fan following the movie and the actor has.

However, there’s more to it. It is also reported that Rakesh Roshan plans to make an action-thriller with his son Hrithik Roshan in a triple role. Additionally, will play a grey shade. However, this movie will only be made after Krish 4.

It’s going to be interesting to see Hrithik Roshan once again in Krish Avatar and then again in a grey shade. Before all that, we will get to see him soon in the upcoming movie Fighter along with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The trailer of the movie will be released today.

Also read - Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

Are you excited for Krish 4? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan Krish Krish 3 Koi Mill Gaya Krish 4 Hrithik Roshan movies upcoming hrithik roshan movies Hindi movies Bollywood Fighter Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 11:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Adorable: Mohit Malik celebrates his birthday on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si! (Watch Video)
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is a known name in the industry. He needs no introduction.He has done an array of work on...
Finally! Umar Riaz breaks silence on brother Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s break up; Says 'Don't give it importance like it was divorce'
MUMBAI: After dating for four years, the Bigg Boss 13 couple that announced their split crushed many people's hearts....
Exclusive! Kavya: OMG! Giriraj got stabbed and hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba and Brar family calls it a DEEPFAKE video to defame Angad’s identity
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Jhanak: Really! Shrishti and Arshi will ask for Jhanak’s husband’s phone number and Anirush decides to give it to them
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Whopping! Kareena Kapoor makes a style statement with a Rs. 1.17 Lakh vest layered shirt; Netizens say 'Isse V chuhe kha gaye!'
Rhea Chakraborty
Heartbreaking! Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her painful journey behind bars; Says ‘I ate whatever was given to me…’
Vicky
What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!
Sharad
Admitted! Sharad Kelkar opens up about finding recognition and respect after dubbing for Prabhas; Says ‘I used to stammer till I started acting…’
Gauri
Shocking! When Gauri Khan revealed her brother wanted to kill Shah Rukh Khan, “He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up”
Jawan
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience